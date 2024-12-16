Why Is Blox Fruits Set to Private? Players Are Locked out of the Game Following Dragon Update "This might go down as the worst [Roblox] update of all time." By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 16 2024, 5:15 p.m. ET Source: roblox; unsplash

It can be incredibly exciting when your favorite game introduces new content, but every so often, an update will cause major problems for both developers and players. Take popular Roblox game Blox Fruits, for example, whose most recent update has gone down in flames with both a terrible reception from fans and a plethora of technical issues.

The update was introduced to the game on Dec. 14, and as it rolls out, many players have reported being unable to access Blox Fruits altogether. In fact, the game seems to be set to private for some. Here's what we know about this issue.

Why is Blox Fruits set to private on Roblox?

Since the announcement of the Dragons update for Blox Fruits, which has introduced reworked fruits, new dragon-themed weapons, and more, a multitude of players have been unable to access the game. Of those players, many have reported that the game seems to be set to "Private" on Roblox, meaning that only developers can access it.

On Reddit, one user said, "We’re trying to play right now and can’t get in the game due to it being “unavailable” and set to a Private Experience. I know there’s an update, but wasn’t aware we wouldn’t be able to play while it’s being released ... Is this happening for anyone else?"

One commenter shared the same sentiment: "The game is set 'Private' for me, but there are 49k active players. Am I banned?" So, what's the deal?

If you're dealing with the same issue, you're not alone. And no, you're most likely not banned. While the Blox Fruits team doesn't seem to have officially addressed the issue, seasoned users are reassuring their peers that this is totally normal.

"Games usually go under maintenance when being updated," one user on Reddit said. Another shared an update, saying, "They’re delayed currently and are trying to get it up."

So, it seems that this may just be an unfortunate technical issue tied to the release of the Dragon update.

Some Blox Fruits players are upset about the new Dragon update.

It seems that even aside from the technical issues, a large portion of Blox Fruits players online are pretty unhappy about changes introduced in the new Dragon update. On X (formerly Twitter), one user even said, "This might go down as the worst [Roblox] update of all time." The update, which users anticipated for over a year, is now being called a "scam" and a "cash grab."

Generally, it seems that most players are upset that the update took away their existing Dragon Fruits, converting them into tokens to buy additional items. If they want their Dragon Fruits back, they'll have to rebuy them. Of course, Dragon Fruits are incredibly hard to come by in the game, with some saving up for months to get them.