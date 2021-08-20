The Legal Drama 'Burden of Truth' Is Coming to an End With Season 4

Season 4 of the Canadian legal drama Burden of Truth premiered on the CW on July 30, 2021, with an action-packed episode capturing the latest challenges that converted big city lawyer Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk) has to face after the birth of her and Billy Crawford's (Peter Mooney) first child.

But many are saying that Burden of Truth is set to end after the current season. So, are the rumors anything to go by? Was Burden of Truth canceled? If so, why is the show ending?