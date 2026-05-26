Why Is Charles Oakley Banned From MSG? His Knicks Drama Runs Deep A Knicks legend, a courtside clash, and years of bad blood turned one MSG night into NBA drama. By Darrell Marrow Published May 26 2026, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few players have lived a life interesting enough to keep fans talking on and off the court, but Charles Oakley is one of them. Before the Madison Square Garden drama, Charles was a hard-nosed NBA enforcer who gave New York 10 seasons of rebounds, defense, attitude, and full-body commitment.

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Charles entered the NBA as the No. 9 pick in the 1985 draft. Across 19 NBA seasons, he averaged 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while playing for teams including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and Houston Rockets. Then came the incident at Madison Square Garden that left him banned from the arena.

Why was Charles Oakley banned from MSG?

Charles was banned from Madison Square Garden after a wild Feb. 8, 2017, incident during a Knicks-Clippers game. According to ABC17, security removed him from his seat near Knicks owner James Dolan, and the NYPD arrested him after a physical confrontation with arena staff. The Knicks accused Charles of acting abusively, while the athlete denied the team’s version and said security came at him first. The Knicks did not hold back in their statement.

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Source: Mega

"Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," the Knicks wrote on Twitter, per ESPN. "He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon."

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Charles faced three counts of third-degree assault after the incident. The Knicks said he yelled at James and shoved security, while Charles said he had done nothing to deserve removal. The incident became bigger than one courtside argument because fans already knew Charles and James had years of tension behind them. Charles had openly criticized James and the Knicks, and the bad blood spilled out in front of everybody.

James later announced that Charles was banned indefinitely from MSG. However, that part of the story changed quickly. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, James, Charles, and Michael Jordan got involved in a meeting to calm things down."Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA," Silver said, per ESPN. Charles’ formal ban was lifted shortly after.

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Source: Mega

Charles Oakley’s lawsuit is still active.

Charles filed lawsuits against MSG and James over the incident, accusing security of assault and claiming the organization defamed him. However, the case is no longer the huge defamation-heavy lawsuit Charles first filed. According to Bloomberg Law, most of those claims got tossed. What remains now are assault and battery claims tied to the night MSG security removed him from his courtside seat during a Knicks game.

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The biggest upset came from Charles’ missing text messages. In July 2025, Judge Richard Sullivan sanctioned Charles after finding that he failed to preserve text messages from Feb. 8, 2017, through February 2022. The judge said Charles took no real steps to preserve potentially relevant phone data after filing the lawsuit.