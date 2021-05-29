'Cruella' Gives the Legendary Villainess a Tragic Origin Story (SPOILERS)

After Maleficent and now Cruella, many have been wondering what Disney villain will be the next to have a film. In an interview with Variety, Emma Stone, who plays Cruella, suggested her pick would be Ursula, who will be played by Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action adaptation.

"She’s an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there. You’ve never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way," she said.