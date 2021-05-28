'Cruella' Is Debuting on Disney Plus for a Price — but When Can You Watch it for Free?

Arguably the most fashionable villain in Disney's history finally has her own movie and now, it's coming to Disney Plus . Simply titled Cruella , the movie starring Emma Stone follows the black and white queen as she strives to make it as a designer. She's got a few obstacles in her way, but she won't let them stop her from getting what she wants.

The film is set to be released on May 28, 2021, and fans are hoping to have options. While some are ready to head back into theaters, others are hoping to chill out at home and watch the film on Disney Plus. Either way, you've got to pay the price. Here's how much Cruella will cost you on the streaming service and when you can expect it to be available for free.

Disney Plus already comes with a bit of a hefty price tag so it's understandable if you aren't looking to spend more money. You pay $7.99 per month or $79.99 a year to have access to the platform. And then there is a $30 one-time fee per movie, meaning you'd have to pay each time you'd want to watch it on top of paying for the subscription.

If you're willing to wait, you will be able to stream Cruella on Disney Plus without the fee. The service says that the movie will be free on Aug 27, 2021. That's a three-month wait, which doesn't seem super long if you're patient.

How much does 'Cruella' cost on Disney Plus?

Currently, Cruella is available to fans through what Disney Plus calls Premier Access. With a subscription, you can watch the movie for an additional $29.99.

Compared to a theater, this could be seen as an advantage. Yes, you have to pay for the movie on top of the monthly fee for the streaming service, but especially if you're going to watch the movie with family or friends, that's a fraction of what you'd pay at the movie theater.

Plus, you can pay whatever you want for snacks and save some money that way. One of the main downsides to this, though, is that you don't get that movie theater experience. A lot of people like going to the movies, gazing up at a huge screen, and feeling the energy of everyone else in the audience.

Cruella is one of three movies that has come out in 2021 featuring Premier Access. So if you're paying yearly for Disney Plus and seeing all of these movies on the platform as soon as they come out, that's a price tag of $170 for just one year.

Disney has been known to do this with other releases. The 2021 movie Raya and the Last Dragon, for example, premiered on the platform with the same $30 fee. But it will be on Disney Plus for free on June 4.

