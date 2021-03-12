Danielle Murr Is Leaving Boston Radio to Focus on Her Other Passions

Boston-based radio host Danielle Murr has announced she's leaving the WEEI station and The Greg Hill Show, which she co-hosts. She's been with the show since 2005 when it aired on WAAF, according to Boston.com , and she stayed with the show when it transitioned to WEEI back in 2019. For a long time, she was the only woman with an on-air position in the Boston sports radio space.

When Danielle announced the news, she made sure to say that it wasn't a decision she took lightly and that it even took her a few months to make. Her last show with WEEI is on Friday, March 12, 2021. But why did Danielle decide to leave and where will she be going next?

Why is Danielle leaving WEEI?

When Danielle made the announcement that she was leaving WEEI, she said it was because she needed to "take a chance on" herself. "It was a very, very, very difficult decision for me," she said. "One that I have been wrestling with for months. But I’m at a time in my life where I need to take a chance on myself." She didn't exactly say what's next for her, but she has some ideas.

Danielle has been a part of WEEI for over 15 years, so she will definitely be missed, but she said she wants to look into some other opportunities and passions she has, including starting her own podcast. "I’ve talked about my passions on the show before, whether it's animal welfare or plants or food or any of that stuff," said Danielle. "I really want to go in a direction where I can focus on all of that."

Article continues below advertisement

"My friends, today is bittersweet as I announce my departure from my role as co-host of The Greg Hill Show," she wrote in a statement that she posted to her Instagram. "I've been fortunate to have a broadcast career that has spanned over a decade-and-a-half on two legendary stations: WAAF and WEEI. I've loved working in radio, and have made many long-lasting friendships that I'll carry with me forever.

"Despite being offered incentives to stay, it's time for me to follow a new path and pursue the other passions I've been developing throughout my life." In the statement, Danielle goes on to say that she will continue to listen to the show and is grateful for the fans the show gained over the years.