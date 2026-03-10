Post Claims David Bromstad Was Hospitalized and Had Surgery, but Did He? What's really going on with David? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 10 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/David Bromstad;Abd Lkader Sedraoui

Photos of HGTV designer David Bromstad in the hospital surfaced online in early 2026, suggesting that something serious might be wrong. After all, why else would someone be in a hospital, right? In one photo making the rounds online, David is seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a light blue gown, with a fluffy white pillow tucked behind his head.

In another, he appears stretched out in a chair in the corner of a hospital room, hooked up to an IV. The images and their captions are pretty concerning, to say the least, especially since David seemed to be in good health. So, what was really going on? Turns out, the HGTV star wasn’t actually hospitalized. Here’s the truth behind the photos.

Why is David Bromstad in the hospital?

David Bromstad wasn’t hospitalized in early 2026. The photos circulating on Facebook of him in a hospital bed come from a fake account using his name and were likely AI-generated. So no need to worry, David is OK!

The first photo surfaced at the end of February 2026 and was shared in a David Bromstad Facebook group by a user named Krystal Rene. Since the image somewhat resembles him and mentions his name, it’s easy to see why fans grew concerned. And the caption didn’t help, either: “Doctor just confirmed that I have stage 2 cancer. I have been crying ever since I returned from the hospital and I really need prayers.”

Another photo surfaced in early March 2026, from Facebook account user Abd Lkader Sedraoui, who also shared it to the David Bromstad public group. This one looked more realistic, showing the HGTV designer lying in a hospital bed, looking directly at the camera, with a serious look on his face.

Its caption suggested he had undergone surgery: “GOOD NEWS from David Bromstad: A heartfelt message after surgery. ‘I still have a long road ahead. But I believe in recovery — through love, through support, and through everyone’s thoughts and prayers.’”

So how do we know this isn’t actually David? Well, if we head over to his verified Instagram account (@bromco), marked with the blue check, his bio clearly states: “This is my ONLY account. I will never ask u for money!!” He also links to all his official social media accounts, so you can be sure you’re following the real David.

Based on that, it’s clear David is aware of the impersonators out there pretending to be him, or of people posting fake updates. So, don’t be surprised if those fake Facebook posts eventually ask for money to cover “medical expenses,” because if they’re not seeking likes and followers, the scammer behind the posts is likely after money.

Here’s another dead giveaway that David Bromstad isn’t in the hospital.

Aside from David explicitly linking his official accounts on Instagram (and they don’t link to that public with the hospital photos), he hasn’t posted any photos of himself in the hospital. And perhaps the biggest giveaway are the tattoos in the fake posts, because they don’t even match his real ones. The real David has two tigers on his neck, but the March 2026 Facebook photo shows flowers, or maybe a plant.