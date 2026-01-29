Billy Pearson from 'Farmhouse Facelift' Found His Love for Construction in High School “The reveal makes it all worth it — all the crazy long hours." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 29 2026, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @billypearsonbuilds

For rural residents in Ontario, if you're looking to buy an old farmhouse and spruce it up, you're in luck. You've got the local experts just a call away. Farmhouse Facelift hosts Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink are the people to call if you're ready to jazz up your new (old) purchase or you want to change your farmhouse into something modern and special.

The HGTV co-hosts are siblings who have worked together for years, and they work like a dream on the television show. But what do we know about Billy himself? Carolyn is usually taking front and center, so let's take a look at what Billy is like when the cameras are off.

Billy Pearson and his parents

Here's what we know about Billy Pearson from 'Farmhouse Facelift.'

We know a little bit more about Carolyn's personal life than we do about Billy's, since she runs a blog and talks about her personal life on the blog. Billy, on the other hand, seems to be a little more typical of construction types. While he's on social media, he tends to post work-related or goofy posts rather than ones that dive too deeply into what he's doing in his personal time.

However, we know some things about Billy. To start with, he's the construction worker in the duo, which means that he's always working with his hands. And he discovered a love for doing so while he was taking shop class in high school, according to his HGTV bio.

In an interview with Preferred Publishing, Carolyn sat down and chatted about their lives and their parallel careers as they work together to bring rural Ontario back to life. According to Carolyn, who is herself a mother of four, the duo grew up as farm kids, and they have been working together and collaborating their whole lives.

She shared, "Growing up, we could spend an entire day in the barn building straw forts. Billy was the king of straw forts! He would use bails of hay and straw, and even build different levels with wood he’d find in the barn." Billy also runs his own construction company, aptly called Billy Pearson Builds. We also know he has a dog whom he adores, and he is prone to posting goofy things with his sister.

Billy and Carolyn work across Ontario to bring dilapidated farmhouses back to life.

But of course, Billy shines brightest when he's working with his sister. As business partners, they've figured out a way to corner the market in their region, and HGTV took notice. When asked about their dedication to revitalizing the area, Carolyn mused, “All the farmers that we got to work with were genuinely appreciative that Billy and I were actually farm kids." Billy added, "We grew up doing the stuff they do every day.”