Nicole Curtis's Net Worth Proves There's a Lot of Money in HGTV Home Renovations 'Rehab Addict' premiered in 2010 and ended in 2026 with a cancellation. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2026, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@detroitdesign

There are some HGTV stars who have been with the network for more than a decade and remain memorable for fans. Home renovation expert Nicole Curtis is one of them. Her show, Rehab Addict, lasted for eight seasons until it was canceled in 2026. She was also in Beach Flip and short-lived Rehab Addict spin-offs, so what is Nicole Curtis's net worth now?

Nicole has a history in real estate, interior design, and home renovations. Even before her show came along, she was working hard as a mom, per her website. Now, she has Airbnb rentals that are connected to her career, and she is even a licensed real estate agent. Nicole made a name for herself in the home reno world and beyond.

Nicole Curtis's net worth comes from more than a decade of being on HGTV.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole's net worth is $8 million. Given her work both on TV and outside of television, it makes sense for Nicole to have earned a pretty penny during her career. Over the years, Nicole has worked on remodeling homes in Detroit and Minneapolis primarily, and she was at it long before Rehab Addict.

Nicole Curtis Home Renovation Expert, TV Host Net worth: $8 million Nicole Curtis starred in Rehab Addict for eight seasons over the course of more than 10 years on HGTV. She also appeared in other home renovation shows and, outside of TV, she is a licensed real estate agent. Birthdate: Aug. 20, 1976 Birthplace: Lake Orion, Mich. Marriages: Steve Lane (d. 2009) Children: Ethan and Harper

Nicole also has a merch line on her website, and she also has her own production company. In a Facebook post that Nicole made before what was supposed to be the premiere of Rehab Addict in 2026, she wrote that, in a perfect world, she would be making documentary-style productions with her work.

"For years I've wanted to shoot full documentary," she wrote. "However, that's not what viewers expect, nor is it anything networks want to risk taking on." She also shared that, during a long break from HGTV, she made her own show called Nicole Goes West about buying a house in Wyoming. For a while, she didn't intend to go back to HGTV. Now, her longtime show is canceled.

Why was 'Rehab Addict' canceled?

Rehab Addict was supposed to return to HGTV in February 2026 with a new season. However, ahead of the premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the network canceled Nicole's show. In a clip from filming that surfaced online, Nicole is shown saying the n-word while working on a ladder.

She says, "Oh, fart [n-word]," as she seemingly tries to pull a nail from a wall or stud. Then, she expresses shock at herself. After the clip was seen and she was reportedly fired by HGTV, Nicole shared a statement about it on her Instagram Stories. "I want to be clear: The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone," she wrote.