What Did Nicole Curtis Say That Sparked Backlash and Cost Her the 'Rehab Addict' Show? "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong… and I apologize to everyone." By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 12 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET

Nicole Curtis has spent more than a decade restoring historic homes on HGTV's Rehab Addict. But this week, the focus shifted from renovations to controversy. Viewers began asking what Nicole Curtis said that sparked backlash and cost her the Rehab Addict show.

The answer traces back to a resurfaced production clip in which Nicole appears frustrated on a job site and blurts out a racial slur. She immediately reacts, asking, “What the f--k is that that I just said?” and telling production to “kill that,” before adding, “Oh f--k my life.” Here's what happened, and the aftermath that followed.

Nicole shares to her stories her text to TMZ and multiple reactions from social media.

What did Nicole Curtis say?

According to reporting from RadarOnline, the footage shows Nicole uttering the a racial slur during filming of Rehab Addict. She is working on a project and is frustrated saying "Why? It's my last one." And then in an aggravated tone, she says "Oh f-rt [n-word]." The moment is random, and she seems shocked by her own words seconds after saying them. The clip was released publicly by RadarOnline. Backlash followed quickly. Viewers questioned the language used and the context in which it was said.

According to People, the series originally premiered in 2010 and came back in June 2025 for Season 9. Two episodes aired before Nicole announced in July 2025 that she “made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall.” In October 2025, she wrote on Instagram that she had “recut” the remaining episodes after discussions with HGTV and inquiries about the show. Earlier this month, a joint post from HGTV and Nicole announced new episodes would air on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

After the video gained attention, HGTV responded. The network said it was “made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV.” The statement continued, “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

'Rehab Addict' Nicole Curtis (sort of) apologizes for using Racial slur after HGTV fired her, blames "slip of the tongue" on "17 hours of physically demanding work and very little sleep" https://t.co/84knA8aCDy pic.twitter.com/8vRmyjVOmv — Decider (@decider) February 12, 2026

What did her apology say?

Nicole shared a statement with TMZ. “I want to be clear: The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never had been, and I apologize to everyone.”

She also reflected on the show’s history and her focus moving forward. “I'm grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

While her statement acknowledged the language was wrong and she offered an apology, viewers are confused as her response. How did she blurt out the racial slur if, as she said, it was not part of her normal vocabulary? And why that unique combination of words? Is that phrase something she and her family say around the house on a regular basis?