Why Was Duke Wearing Yellow Shoes? The Jayson Tatum Gift That Had Fans Talking The Blue Devils broke from their usual on-court style with eye-catching yellow kicks. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 4 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET

Like most collegiate programs, Duke keeps its basketball uniforms consistent. However, the team switched up its footwear during its game against Boston College. The Blue Devils stepped onto the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium in bright yellow kicks, immediately sparking questions from fans.

Duke made sure the conversation didn’t stop at the sneakers. The team handled business with a 67–49 win over Boston College on Feb. 3, stretching its winning streak to 10 games. The victory pushed No. 4 Duke to 21–1 overall and a flawless 10–0 in ACC play, continuing what has been a dominant run this season. Still, fans couldn’t stop talking about the shoes.

Why did Duke wear yellow sneakers?

Duke wore the yellow sneakers because Jayson Tatum gifted the program his latest signature shoe — the Jordan Tatum 4 — to the entire roster and staff, according to Ball Durham. Players, coaches, and staff all laced up the bright pairs after Tatum donated them.

Most nights, Duke stays in standard Nike-branded footwear — the regular Swoosh-on-foot look that comes with being one of Nike’s marquee college partners. Sports Illustrated notes Duke has been a Nike school since 1992, and it also flagged that the school announced a Nike contract extension that runs through 2027. Duke is also one of Nike’s “Mamba Program” schools — partner programs that get extra perks tied to Kobe Bryant’s signature line. However, Nike approved the switch since Jordan Brand sits under the Nike umbrella.

Duke previously previewed the shoe moment with an Instagram post that included a message from Jayson about what Duke means to him — and said the timing lined up with games against Boston College and rival North Carolina in the same week.

Jayson Tatum’s Duke partnership has changed the game.

The yellow sneakers move is the latest from Duke and Jayson, whose partnership is booming. In October 2025, Duke announced Jayson would serve in a volunteer advisory role as the program’s “chief basketball officer.” In that announcement, coach Jon Scheyer called Jayson “the ultimate professional” and said his ability to “inspire, motivate, and guide” players is “unmatched.” Jayson, in the same release, said the program “means so much” to him and that formalizing his relationship with Duke meant everything to him.