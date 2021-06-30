'The Talk's' Elaine Welteroth Is Working Remotely, but It's Not Because of Any Drama

Ever since things hit the fan on The Talk in March 2021 , viewers have been concerned about how the show will continue. Sure, Sharon Osbourne has removed herself from the show and things appear to be getting back on track. However, fans have noticed that things with co-host Elaine Welteroth seem a bit strange.

Elaine has been a mainstay on the show since Season 11 and has been noticeably present for live tapings. But, fans have noticed that Elaine has taken the work-from-home approach for the last few shows. And since The Talk has been plagued with controversy in the past, fans are hoping that everything is OK behind the scenes.

So, why is Elaine working from home? Read on to find your answer.