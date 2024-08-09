Home > Viral News > Influencers > Instagram Instagram Notes Are Now Turning Gold to Celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics Instagram Notes are turning gold, but only if you use some specific keywords. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 9 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As the 2024 Paris Olympics begin to wind to a close, many are still celebrating the athleticism and talent that has been on display throughout the games. Even as individuals celebrate their country and its athletes, some companies have also gotten in on the action in one way or another.

Instagram is one company that has gotten in on the action, introducing a special feature that is timed specifically to the Olympics. Now, many are wondering what that feature is, and why so many people are saying gold in their Instagram Notes.

Why is everyone saying gold on Instagram Notes?

Many users have noticed that Instagram users are now saying "gold" in their Instagram Notes, leading some users to wonder why the word is suddenly everywhere. The answer is actually relatively simple, and it ties into Instagram's own celebration of the Olympics. Instagram has introduced a temporary feature on Notes that gives their Notes a gold flair, but that feature is only triggered by certain keywords.

The gold flair feature is triggered by a variety of keywords that are related in some way to the Olympics. The following terms and emojis will give your post that flair: Gold

Olympics

Olympian

Podium

Victory

Medal

Goat

Torch

🔦

🐐

🥇

🏅 If you're wondering why users are adding the word gold to their Notes, then, the simplest explanation might be that they're looking for ways to implement the gold flair where possible.

Notes are one of Instagram's newest feature.

This new Notes detail is just one example of the ways that Instagram is looking to boost one of its newest features. As a reminder, Notes are designed to be sort of akin to status updates on other tech platforms and only appear to mutual friends or to an even more selective circle of "close friends" that you designate through Instagram. In June, though, the platform introduced some new updates that expanded what notes could be used for.

Among those new features was a feature that allows users to share notes on posts from friends or brands, allowing them to react in real time to users' posts. According to Meta, someone is more likely to see a post or Reel when there are notes on it, per USA Today. While Notes in inboxes and profiles are only up for 24 hours, Notes that are added to feed posts or Reels will be available for up to three days.

If, for some reason, you don't want other people to be able to post notes on your Reels or posts, you can turn the feature off in your settings. These new features are designed to more thoroughly integrate notes with the other features available on Instagram.