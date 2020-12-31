You'll Never Guess Why FarmVille Is Finally Coming to an End

So, at this point, to learn that FarmVille is shutting down due to Flash Player going out of date is pretty game-changing for its users. They have put over 10 years of resources into their farms, and that is all ending today. FarmVille informed its users in September of this year that they would stop taking payments in November, and any active premium users as of October would get a free extension until Dec. 31.

In that time, FarmVille also released several new in-game activities to spice it up and go out with a big bang, although the real reason is likely to encourage their users to continue playing new versions of FarmVille. When announcing that FarmVille would be shutting down, Zynga shared, “We're aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who've enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you."