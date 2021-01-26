'Fate: The Winx Saga' Has Officially Been Rated TV-MA — Viewers Want the 4-1-1

There is no argument that rating shows is a great way to assess if the program in question is appropriate for specific audiences. And in a time when many parents are paying close attention to the shows that children watch, ratings work in their favor.

However, when it comes to the Netflix hit show Fate: The Winx Saga , viewers have many questions. One burning question, in particular, is: Why has the cartoon-adapted show been rated TV-MA? Sure, Netflix has a plethora of shows with ratings based on who they are appropriate for, but there is more to what meets the eye when considering this series.

Plus, there is drug and alcohol use displayed in the show with the kids engaging in a game of beer pong, partying, and other activities that some young adults may partake in. However, the series does a great job of limiting behaviors and actions that can be deemed problematic. In other words, you don't have to worry about any sex scenes taking you by surprise.

There are themes in the show that some teenagers and adults are familiar with. For starters, there are sexual references made in the show, but it doesn’t cross the line of being explicit. Not to mention, there is a certain level of profanity used within the show, but again, it’s nothing that can be considered to be over the top.

If you're a fan of the show Fate: The Winx Saga, chances are you're well aware of the type of content the show brings to the table. While this series has been adapted from a cartoon, it takes things to the next level by sharing adult themes, potentially making it worthy of a TV-MA rating.

It is important to use your own discretion with younger kids watching the show.

A lot can be said about the TV shows and social media platforms that we all have access to. Some people like to shield kids from most of the content available, while others have a more case-by-case approach.

Source: Netflix

That said, when it comes to Fate: The Winx Saga being appropriate for kids, it's entirely up to you. While the show does highlight magic and fairydom, there are scenes that may give some people pause. In fact, the topic at hand has caused quite the debate throughout social media.

You'd also be surprised to find that many people on social media see nothing wrong with the show and question it being rated TV-MA. Many have called out critics for their harsh judgment of the show.

You'd also be surprised to find that many people on social media see nothing wrong with the show and question it being rated TV-MA. Many have called out critics for their harsh judgment of the show.

watching fate the winx saga and there's not a single sex scene and no drugs. where is the obscenity and debauchery the reviewers were referring to?? @ all the negative reviewers: pic.twitter.com/l3Ld7BFagM — xilef the ruler⁷ 🦋 (@thebloomix) January 22, 2021 Source: Twitter

As for Fate: The Winx Saga being rated TV-MA, that's not something that will change. However, just because a show has a particular rating doesn't mean that the content is as bad or good as it seems. It's always best to make a judgment for yourself if you're allowing kids to watch Fate: The Winx Saga or any show for that matter. Plus, it's important to note that there are so many things that we're all exposed to without censorship.