Why Is 'Genshin Impact' Still Not on the Nintendo Switch? What We Know

The free-to-play anime RPG Genshin Impact has earned itself a cult following, with players tuning in for frequent updates every six weeks or so, bringing more content, bosses, and adventure to the open-world title.

The game is extremely popular among mobile gamers, with a lot of them accessing the title from iOS or Android devices. But for many, it seems like a game that would be perfect for the Nintendo Switch and its audience — so why is it still not on the Switch?