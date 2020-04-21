Hoda Kotb Seems to Be the Only One in the 'Today' Studio, but Why?

Is it just us or does it seem like Hoda Kotb has been the only Today co-host who has shown face at the NBC talk show's landmark studio in NYC's Rockefeller Center lately? Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, thin gs at the show have been quite different. If you tune in to Today daily, you'll see that the 55-year-old is one of the only stars reporting live nowadays. So, why is Hoda Kotb the only one in the studio? Let's take a look at what's happening over on Today.

Why is Hoda Kotb the only one in the studio?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Today Show's most familiar faces have not been on the show live like usual. Many are simply taking time off from the series as a whole, while many others, including Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, and Al Roker are broadcasting live from their homes. Even the show's celebrity guests aren't coming in at this time; they are instead appearing on the series in the form of virtual video interviews.

Source: Instagram

Honestly, it seems Hoda is really taking one for the team by coming in to the Manhattan studio every day. In fact, it doesn't really seem fair that Hoda is traveling to one of the biggest hotspots in the U.S. of the virus right now while everyone is home, but there must be an underlying reason. Hoda hasn't explicitly said why she's choosing to go into the studio during this time, but her co-workers sure do owe her a big thank you.

She usually lives in Upper Manhattan, but amid the pandemic, she's been living at her house outside of the city, making her commute longer. However, she's not complaining! In fact, the mom-of-two feels less at risk in the quiet studio. “I literally get in the car and come in here to an empty building and then get back in the car and go back to my house. I feel like the building’s not sick and it’s empty. So I don’t really feel a risk,” she told People.

Hoda added: “When I get home, I strip, I shower, throw my stuff right in the wash. Because you’re in the city and sometimes you have to go to a grocery store to pick up something, it seems like the safest idea.”

Hoda has been working hard by filling in on all hours of the show during this time, specifically, while her first-hour co-anchor Savannah (who was on the show in person up until very recently) and third-hour co-anchor Jenna (who actually took some time off to spend it with her kids when this all first began) both broadcast from home alongside her.