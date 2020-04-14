When Hoda Kotb Isn't in the 'Today' Studio, She's Living at Her NYC Apartment

Things have been a lot different on Today ever since the coronavirus pandemic. However, the routine of one of our favorite co-anchors. Hoda Kotb , hasn't changed much. In fact, she's still reporting live from NBC's 30 Rock in Manhattan every single day. However, when the job is done, she goes home to her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and two daughters, Haley and Hope. So, where does Hoda live now? Scroll down for what we know!

Where does Hoda Kotb live now?

Hoda Kotb and her family primarily live in an apartment in Upper Manhattan, which is often shown in the background of her social media posts. The location of the space makes it easy for Hoda to commute to work every day.

According to Newsday, the 55-year-old also bought a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom waterfront home in Point Lookout, which is on Long Island, N.Y., a few years back, which could be where she escapes to on the weekends.

On Hoda's Instagram account, we often get to see photos of her abode where she spends time with her family. The space looks cozy and welcoming, and in a previous interview, she admitted that it's a bit chaotic, which is totally relatable to the rest of us! "I’m in my apartment looking at my kitchen, and it’s revealing. Every cabinet door is open and has been since the last time I needed something inside," she joked during a 2016 interview.

"In this drawer: two old BlackBerry phones, a turkey baster, an old checkbook. Is that a driver’s license? Yes — expired in 2013," Hoda added. "I could win Let’s Make a Deal with this drawer. I think I’m just wired to be disorganized." However, amid the COVID-19 spread, it seems Hoda and her family have been staying at their weekend home, she just revealed to People. In fact, she's waking up more than an hour earlier than her normal time to commute into Manhattan for the live broadcasts.

But since many of her colleagues are working from home, she doesn't feel at risk at the eerily quiet NBC studio, located in the heart of Manhattan's Rockefeller Center. “I literally get in the car and come in here to an empty building and then get back in the car and go back to my house. I feel like the building’s not sick and it’s empty. So I don’t really feel a risk,” she told the news outlet of her new routine.

And when she returns home to her loved ones, she's extra cautious in consideration of Joel and Haley, 3, and Hope, 1. “When I get home, I strip, I shower, throw my stuff right in the wash,” Hoda explained. “Because you’re in the city and sometimes you have to go to a grocery store to pick up something, it seems like the safest idea.”