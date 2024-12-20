So Why Exactly Is It Called the White Elephant Gift Exchange? One Theory Explains It All The potential backstory is actually quite intriguing. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Thailand is known not just for its delicious cuisine and rich culture but also for being home to the white elephant. Often seen as majestic and a symbol of purity, the white elephant represents status and achievement. While some theories link the white elephant to greatness and success, others offer a less flattering perspective.

But how did this rare animal become tied to a gift-giving tradition? The white elephant gift exchange, popular in workplaces and family holiday gatherings, has a fascinating backstory. Here's one of the more common theories behind the name.

Why is it called a white elephant gift exchange?

A theory suggests that long ago, kings in Thailand would gift white elephants to their friends and allies. The number of white elephants a king owned determined his status, marking it as a "symbol of the king's majesty," according to The Phuket News. Having a large number of white elephants was an achievement in itself and could be compared to gold and gems, which also determined a person's status.

In Thai culture, white elephants were supposedly given not only as rewards but also as a "curse." Because they were sacred, they couldn’t be used for labor. Instead, they served as royal pets, requiring significant care and attention. Naturally, they became a financial burden. As a form of punishment, some believe kings would gift white elephants to impose that burden, leaving the recipient to bear the costly upkeep.

In connection to the Thai theory, a white elephant gift is typically something impractical or ridiculous — much like the idea of giving someone a white elephant when they can’t afford the care, food, and shelter it requires.

While the gesture itself might be thoughtful, the recipient often ends up with something they don’t really need and may even find absurd. If someone gifted you a white elephant, would you even know what to do with it? Exactly. Essentially, the concept of gifting a white elephant has evolved into a playful holiday practice — with no animals involved!

How do you play the white elephant gift exchange?

The white elephant gift exchange can be played with any number of people, but the key is that everyone must bring a gift. All the gifts are placed on a table, and the person hosting or overseeing the exchange should have a roster of the order in which people will pick.

While the rules can be adjusted to your liking, generally, one person picks a gift from the pile, and then another, and so on. Each time someone picks, they reveal the gift they received.