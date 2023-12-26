Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Can't Make This Up" — Bad Co-Worker Secret Santa Gift You Have to See to Believe A Secret Santa gift exchange at work goes so wrong. Just how bad were the contents of an employee's gift from a co-worker? She just may quit. By Melissa Willets Dec. 26 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thatasianbihhh

An employee who received unwanted items from a co-worker's pantry for a Secret Santa gift exchange is going viral. The TikTok creator, who shares content using the handle @thatasianbihhh, dares anyone who can beat her to step up.

Article continues below advertisement

But after she got a bag commenters are calling insulting in a $20 minimum and voluntary exchange, it seems that social media was too stunned to try and top her. Read on for all the shocking details.

Article continues below advertisement

This is one secret Santa gift that will go down as unbeatable.

You aren't prepared for how bad this Secret Santa gift is. In her video, the creator slowly unveils the contents of this bag, and we aren't sure whether to laugh or cry.

Her secret Santa, who revealed himself and didn't quite get the secret part, gifted his co-worker with rice, cupcake flavored Goldfish — that were already open! — as well as lottery tickets, a half-eaten sleeve of Ritz crackers, and a kid's juice box.

Article continues below advertisement

But wait. That's not even the worst of it. She was also gifted condiment packets from various fast-food restaurants, including Wendy's and Chick-fil-A. Did he forget about the exchange and panic at the last minute? We are so confused.

But remember, this was a voluntary gift exchange, so as one commenter noted, the contents of the bag "seem spiteful and intentional." And that's not even the worst part of the entire not-so-merry message. As the creator later shared, the gifter and co-worker later asked for the bag back!

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters feel this is so much more than a Secret Santa fail.

Beyond this "gift" being downright wrong according to commenters, it's a reason for the creator to either file a complaint with human resources or full out quit her job "on the spot." Yes, to TikTok, it's that serious.

Article continues below advertisement

One commenter even said that the half-eaten crackers and other items constitute micro-aggression. Someone else blasted the co-worker as having perpetrated a hate crime against the creator. We aren't even sure if they were joking! People are seriously disturbed by the situation.

The rice is HR alone. — 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐰 (@justxhenry) December 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

"Nah I’d quit on the spot that’s so disrespectful," a Twitter user reacted upon seeing the Secret Santa gift that has blown up the internet. Just a few were on hand to defend the gifter, with one person sharing, "I’m Asian… so when someone does this to you, as an Asian, you definitely deserved it!"

But another prevailing thought about the seemingly rude, not to mention useless gift, is that if those lottery tickets are winners, then at least the new owner of sauce packets and microwavable rice — unless he took those back, too — had the very last laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

And, to be fair, no one could beat this employee when it came to having ever received a worse Secret Santa gift. So, she also wins that contest as well.