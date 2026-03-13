Jason Is out for Now on 'General Hospital' After Major Life Changes for Steve Burton "Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I’ll be taking a short break from @generalhospitalabc." By Ivy Griffith Published March 13 2026, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Since 1991, Steve Burton has played the brooding and once volatile, but now caring, Jason Morgan on General Hospital. He's brought true spirit to the role, making Jason one of the most complex and beloved characters on the series. Most fans have a real love/hate relationship with Jason, to say the least.

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But news has traveled on swift wings that in early 2026, Jason would be disappearing from the show. And it has something to do with big changes in the life of Steve. Here's what we know about why Jason is leaving General Hospital, and whether or not he'll come back.

Source: ABC

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Why is Jason leaving 'General Hospital'?

In February 2026, fans of General Hospital got a whammy when they discovered that Jason would be off the show. At least, for a while. Steve took to Instagram to announce his hiatus and plans for stepping away.

Steve wrote, "Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I’ll be taking a short break from @generalhospitalabc." Luckily, it's for all the best reasons. The actor explained, "I’m newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family. I’m grateful for all the support and will be back this summer."

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So, yes. Jason will be off the show for a while. Which, to be honest, will give some of the characters in the show a chance to catch their breath. But he will be back by Summer 2026. And who can blame him for wanting to enjoy his honeymoon period?

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Steve Burton married the love of his life in May 2025.

Steve's new wife is Michelle Lundstrom. They married in May 2025, in a sweet and intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach, Calif. Only 45 people attended as the couple focused on quality over quantity. And, yes, several of his General Hospital buddies were present for his big day.

Steve told People at the time, "This day isn’t just about a ceremony. It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life." The outlet reports that the bride wore a custom, strapless couture gown designed by Lee Petra Grebenau for the ceremony. Michelle shopped for her dress with her two daughters from a previous marriage, and told the outlet, "It was exactly what I had wanted, romantic with a vintage vibe. When I tried on my dress I knew it was the one. I came out to show my girls and they both said, 'That’s the one, Mom!' We all knew. It was beyond special."

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Steve mused, "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love," adding, "Honestly, I've never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life. I'm incredibly grateful to have her by my side. She is the most amazing, beautiful, and selfless woman I've ever known. I love her so much."