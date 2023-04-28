Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Fans Struggle to Play 'Jedi: Survivor' — Why Is It Crashing on Startup? 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' is now out in the wild but fans have reported performance issues with the game. In fact, some are dealing with crashes on startup. By Anthony Jones Apr. 28 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Now available on current-gen consoles and PC, eager fans can begin playing as Cal Kestis again in the highly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Developer Respawn Entertainment has gone to great lengths to up the ante for exploration, Cal's flexibility in combat, and quality-of-life improvements like fast travel.

Survivor aims to expand on everything that worked well in its predecessor, Fallen Order. However, some fans probably won't be able to experience all it offers right away due to performance issues. The PC version of Survivor on the Steam storefront is currently reviewed as "Mostly Negative" by users thanks to nasty crashes on startup and poor optimization.

One Steam user explained they encountered "more than five crashes in the first four hours of playing," urging prospective buyers to "wait for patches and pay attention to reviews" at this time. So, what's the deal with the crashes in Survivor, and is there any way to fix the issue? Here's what we know so far.

Why is 'Jedi: Survivor' crashing on startup?

Crashes can happen in any game, but in the case of Survivor, its startup issues aren't entirely clear. They may be a result of Respawn Entertainment overlooking certain aspects of the PC build of Survivor before release, but it seems the crashing even extends to its console counterparts.

"As it stands, all platforms have massive performance and bug issues," reported video game critic ACG on Twitter. "With crashing even occurring occasionally on the consoles for Jedi: Survivor." All versions of the title reportedly suffer from massive stuttering, performance drops, and other technical downsides, among infrequent crashes on startup and during gameplay.

Respawn Entertainment is aware of the issues and will work on fixes it believes will "improve performance across a spectrum of configurations." Unfortunately, those who purchased the game must wait until those patches are ready. If you're playing on a PC, we have some possible solutions you can try to get past the crashing.

How to fix startup crashes in 'Jedi: Survivor' on PC explained:

A few methods could eliminate the crashes or minimize the issue until Respawn Entertainment patches Survivor. The first thing you should always do for a new game is update your graphics card drivers. You can manually do this through your GPU's website or update software, which has settings to keep the drivers up-to-date automatically.

Also, verify the integrity of your game files via Steam, Epic Games, or the EA app. Each platform has a settings menu for the game where you can verify or repair the game files in case some were corrupted or lost during installation.

