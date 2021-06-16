Jeffree Star Is Leaving California to 'Get Help' After a Difficult Year

Jeffree Star Is Leaving California to 'Get Help' After a Difficult YearBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 16 2021, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
The pandemic put a strain on everyone's mental health, and celebrities are no exception. YouTuber Jeffree Star recently announced that he's been struggling to deal with his mental health, and that struggle has led to a pretty monumental decision. In a video posted to his channel, Jeffree said that he would be leaving California, leading many of his fans to wonder what led him to that decision.
Why is Jeffree Star moving?
In the video, Jeffree is seated in front of his mansion, and explains that he spent much of the pandemic reevaluating his life.
"2020 really it took it out of me, and I had so much time during Covid and lockdown... to reevaluate my life," he said. "I need to say goodbye to California for a second... for my mental health and for my journey, I need to step away."
Jeffree continued by explaining that he would be leaving the state and moving to Wyoming, where he would be living full-time. Jeffree said that his businesses would remain in California, but that living alone in his mansion had proved to be lonely.
"This decision was astronomically hard... I'm the first to admit I'm a very damaged person," Jeffree said.
"I've been through so many things and I just want to go back and replay 2019, I've had some of the biggest wins of my career and some of the biggest lows," he continued.
Jeffree explained that he had lost two dogs and the love of his life in 2019, and he was struggling to recover from the combined trauma of those events. Jeffree broke up with skateboarder Nathan Schwandt at roughly that time. The two had been together for five years.
In the caption to the video, Jeffree said that he had sold or donated all of his clothes, and that he was "starting the next chapter" of his life.
Although the change came as a shock to many of Jeffree's biggest supporters, they came out to support him in the comments, thanking him for his honesty and admiring his willingness to change his life.
Fans offered words of support in the comments.
In response to Jeffree's video, many were eager to point out how his frankness about his mental health may inspire other people to be honest with themselves as well.
"That's a beautiful video," one person wrote. "I'm so happy you've decided to take care of yourself, that actually can inspire a lot of ppl to do the same."
"Honestly, this feels much more genuine than he's been in a long time," another added.
Jeffree's announcement comes after rumors that he and Kanye West were in a relationship in the aftermath of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Jeffree firmly denied the rumors, saying that the two of them had never even met.
Jeffree also suffered an enormous car crash in April of this year, and had to stay in the hospital for an extended period. All of this undoubtedly contributed to the craziness of his life, and to his decision to make a pretty radical change.