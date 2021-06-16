Jeffree Star Is Leaving California to 'Get Help' After a Difficult Year

The pandemic put a strain on everyone's mental health, and celebrities are no exception. YouTuber Jeffree Star recently announced that he's been struggling to deal with his mental health, and that struggle has led to a pretty monumental decision. In a video posted to his channel, Jeffree said that he would be leaving California, leading many of his fans to wonder what led him to that decision.

Why is Jeffree Star moving?

In the video, Jeffree is seated in front of his mansion, and explains that he spent much of the pandemic reevaluating his life. "2020 really it took it out of me, and I had so much time during Covid and lockdown... to reevaluate my life," he said. "I need to say goodbye to California for a second... for my mental health and for my journey, I need to step away."

Jeffree continued by explaining that he would be leaving the state and moving to Wyoming, where he would be living full-time. Jeffree said that his businesses would remain in California, but that living alone in his mansion had proved to be lonely. "This decision was astronomically hard... I'm the first to admit I'm a very damaged person," Jeffree said.

"I've been through so many things and I just want to go back and replay 2019, I've had some of the biggest wins of my career and some of the biggest lows," he continued. Jeffree explained that he had lost two dogs and the love of his life in 2019, and he was struggling to recover from the combined trauma of those events. Jeffree broke up with skateboarder Nathan Schwandt at roughly that time. The two had been together for five years.

In the caption to the video, Jeffree said that he had sold or donated all of his clothes, and that he was "starting the next chapter" of his life. Although the change came as a shock to many of Jeffree's biggest supporters, they came out to support him in the comments, thanking him for his honesty and admiring his willingness to change his life.

