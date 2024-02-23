Home > Exclusives Joceline Refuses to Participate in This Challenge on 'Love & Translation' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Joceline's just about had it with the challenges on 'Love & Translation,' if this exclusive clip tells us anything. By Sara Belcher Feb. 23 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Finding love is hard enough on its own, but when you add a language barrier into the mix, you get TLC's newest reality show Love & Translations. Three American men are the bachelors looking for love within a group of women — but none of the women speak English, and the men don't speak any of the women's languages. This forces the men and the women to use some creative methods to form a connection that doesn't include talking since there's no one to translate between the two parties.

As you can imagine, this creates some interesting roadblocks for the participants to overcome. But host Sangita Patel has a few tricks up her sleeve to help the potential pairs find a connection. In this exclusive clip shared with Distractify, we see that despite the best efforts to keep everyone on the same page, not every contestant is confident in Sangita's unconventional methods — Joceline in particular. Why is she mad in the upcoming episode?

Source: TLC Joceline refuses to participate in the song challenge.

Joceline has had enough in this exclusive clip from 'Love & Translation.'

In this week's episode, Sangita introduces the song challenge, encouraging the participants to connect through the power of music. Approaching the men and women, the host tells the women they will have 30 minutes to prepare a song and 90 seconds to perform it for the men, emphasizing that the delivery of the lyrics will be their main method of communication.

"Scientists have shown that 30% of all communication is done through the tone of your voice when you are speaking," Sangita tells the contestants. "This is especially true when you're trying to build attraction." When the host explains the task to the women, it's immediately met with side eye from some of them. Of course, the men are expected to do the same for the women, but it seems that the bulk of the task will be on the women to try to connect with the men.

Source: TLC Clearly not everyone is excited about the song challenge.

It's then that Joceline makes her displeasure clear. "Nope! I won't do anything," she says, immediately making it clear that this is one challenge she's not on board with. "At some point, respect must be mutual in life." Another contestant tries to comfort her, saying "Come on, Joceline! Joceline?"

"I'm not doing anything! I don't want to! I don't want to. I don't want to. I don't want to," she emphasizes. "Don't oblige me, I don't want to do it." It's then that Joceline leaves the group, walking over to sit alone on one of the daybeds. Cue the awkward tension among the others.