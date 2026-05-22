Joey Chestnut’s Probation Explained: What Really Happened "My client took full responsibility for this misunderstanding and resolved the matter." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 22 2026, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’re a fan of competitive eater Joey Chestnut or competitive eating in general, you probably caught wind that the 17-time winner of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is on probation. As in, he got into trouble with the law and is now paying for it. Fortunately, his probation won’t hinder his ability to travel and compete in summer food-eating competitions, especially on Coney Island, where he’ll fight to keep his Mustard Belt.

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Still, it has sparked plenty of curiosity about his personal life, with fans wondering what exactly he did that landed him in this situation. Well, here’s the scoop.

Why is Joey Chestnut on probation?

Source: Mega

In short, Joey Chestnut allegedly slapped a dude in the face, which is the reason he was placed on probation. The incident dates back to March 21, 2026, when he was at Joe’s Grill with a friend, per an affidavit obtained by Us Weekly. According to the victim, Joey slapped him on the left side of the face shortly before 2 am.

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The two had allegedly exchanged a “friendly handshake” before things went south, with Joey then striking him with an open hand. Joey then allegedly said something like, “Look, your buddy’s mad,” to the victim’s friend, but then shifted his tone shortly after. Police were later called, and Joey allegedly told them he was “pretty drunk” and didn’t remember the incident.

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However, officers said the bar’s surveillance camera captured the interaction, and while Joey claimed the slap “looked like a joke,” he suggested the man may have said something that offended him. However, police shared a different take on the incident after watching the footage. Here’s what one officer had to say, per Us Weekly: “The accused pulled [the victim] forward, moves closer and uses his right hand to strike [the victim] on the face with an open hand."

They continued, "[The victim] is observed reacting to the strike and moving his head downward and holding it there while the accused stands over him and [his friend]. [Chestnut] moves toward [the victim] again and [the victim] moves away from the accused.” Although authorities said the victim did not suffer visible injuries, he reportedly complained of pain on the left side of his face.

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Joey Chestnut pleaded guilty to battery in April 2026.

The following month after the incident, Joey pleaded guilty to battery causing bodily harm. And here’s where the probation comes into the picture. As a result of his guilty plea, he was sentenced to 180 days of probation, per Us Weekly. That would place his probation end date around October 2026, as long as he complies with all the requirements set forth and doesn’t fall out of line again.