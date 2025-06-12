Breaking Down the Laura Clery and Stephen Hilton Court Drama "I'm doing everything in my power to shield them from the chaos." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 12 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lauraclery

Influencer and comedian Laura Clery showed up in court on June 11, 2025, and later took to Facebook to share what the experience was like. “Today was … intense. I had to be in court this morning (yep, it’s all public, I know), and it was terrifying. I never imagined being in this position,” she wrote.

She nearly missed her daughter’s end-of-school-year performance, but thankfully made it just in time and shared sweet photos of the moment her daughter spotted her in the crowd. Still, Laura left out the details of why exactly she was in court. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just someone who pops into her socials every now and then, chances are you’re not totally sure what’s going on in her life right now. So, let’s fill in those gaps.

Why is Laura Clery in court?

Laura Clery appeared in court in June 2025, likely over a matter involving her ex-husband, Stephen Hilton, and their two kids. While neither has shared specific details, likely due to legal limitations, it’s not hard to piece together why they’re facing off in court.

Laura and Stephen spent years sharing their lives online. After being together for over a decade, they divorced in 2023. Even post-split, they continued creating content together well into 2024 and appeared to be successfully co-parenting. But somewhere along the way, things shifted. Stephen no longer has access to the kids, and just before the court appearance, he went on a crying spree on social media, one that left many questioning what had gone wrong.

Based on what’s been shared publicly, it seems the two are in court over custody. And while Laura hasn’t said it outright, it appears she’s concerned about Stephen being around the children, possibly due to his recent relapse.

Stephen has been open about his struggles with alcoholism. He stayed sober for 20 years, but in April 2025, he made a shocking announcement on Facebook: He was intentionally breaking his sobriety in order to create music. “After 20 years sober I [now] no longer am. And I’m using altered states to write music INTENTIONALLY,” he wrote. “I have very strict guidelines around [how] and when I can use. Last night I crossed a line and I’m concerned.”

Just a few weeks later, in May 2025, Laura had a vulnerable moment and shared it to Instagram. In the clip, she looked emotionally drained, and captioned the video: “I’m trying so hard to move forward with my life and do the right thing — for myself and for my kids.”

She shared her desire to “create a happy, stable home where they feel safe, protected, and deeply loved,” and opened up about the emotional toll of it all. “It’s been incredibly painful to endure the daily slander from their father,” she wrote. “And there have been some truly concerning events transpiring.” Her priority now, she made clear, is “shielding them from the chaos.”

Some people are worried about Stephen Hilton's recent behavior and relapse.

After Stephen admitted he had returned to drinking following two decades of sobriety, many people took to the comments to call him out, including Laura herself. “It’s not an art project, that’s just an excuse,” one person wrote. Laura pleaded with him directly: “Please don’t do this. For your kids. They love you more than anything and need you.”

To make matters even more chaotic, Stephen showed up to court representing himself, despite being advised by many people not to do it. Still, he insisted that “If you’re a nice person and you’ve got the truth, you’re going to be fine.” He even gave himself credit for “turning up clean and sober,” but commenters were quick to point out that all he did was meet the bare minimum. So yeah, that’s where both Laura and Stephen are in their lives right now.