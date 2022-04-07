Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Will Be Over After Season 3 — Was It Canceled?

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," said the show's executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill in a statement.

Later on in the statement, Cuse and Averill joked that they are the true keepers of the keys and said that they were grateful to be able to tell the story the way they wanted to.