Who Plays Erin Voss on 'Locke & Key' Season 2?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Netflix's Locke & Key.

The Netflix fantasy series Locke & Key returned for a highly-anticipated second season on Oct. 22, and viewers are finally getting to see more from the Locke family as they explore the powers of the magical keys found in their Massachusetts home.

The show, which is based on a comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, follows the remaining members of the Locke family after they move to the Keyhouse following the death of patriarch Rendell Locke (Bill Heck).