Tyler Leaves Matheson in the Season 2 Finale of 'Locke & Key' — Will He Ever Return?

Netflix has yet to release further details about Season 3 of Locke & Key. As Connor suggested in an interview with Decider, however, Tyler's storyline has not reached its conclusion. As he teased, his character isn't just going to vanish into thin air.

"I don't think when he leaves at the end of Season 2 that his story is over," Connor said. "To me, it felt like a new chapter, but it didn’t feel like a resolution. So, there’s still more for Tyler."