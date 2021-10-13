Is the Netflix Original 'Operation Hyacinth' Based on a True Story?

Netflix's latest edge-of-your-seat crime drama thriller is Operation Hyacinth , which will keep viewers guessing until the very end. Though the Polish-language film is about a man's quest to identify and capture a serial killer, there's so much more to the plot than that.

The Netflix movie references the real Operation Hyacinth, a registration program in Poland that specifically targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community between 1985 and 1987.

Though the database in Operation Hyacinth did exist, many other aspects of the plot are not based on true events or on real people.