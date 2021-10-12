The Jury Is Still out on Whether or Not ‘Pretty Smart’ Will Get a Second Season

The Jury Is Still out on Whether or Not ‘Pretty Smart’ Will Get a Second SeasonBy Mustafa Gatollari
People love hating on sitcoms. The more traditional the format, the more ire they receive. But despite the deluge of hatred against traditional sitcoms, their popularity persists. Take Pretty Smart on Netflix, for instance. It's been called the furthest thing from "inventive," but it's fairly popular. But will there be a Season 2?
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Pretty Smart'?
One of the benefits of running a streaming platform is immediate audience feedback. The big shots know fairly quickly how many people are watching a program, how much it's rewatched, how binge-able it is, and when the hype behind a series begins to fizzle out.
Netflix certainly has a decision-making process for the shows it decides to keep or ditch in a jiffy.
Some of its top-rated IPs pull in ridiculously huge numbers, like The Witcher with Henry Cavill or Lupin. It was known rather quickly with these programs as to whether or not they would earn additional seasons.
However, the media powerhouse sometimes takes a bit longer to announce if they will pour more money into creating a whole new batch of episodes for one of its original shows.
This is where Pretty Smart stands right now.
At the end of the day, all that really matters are the numbers that a show pulls in. No amount of critical love will keep a show around. Take a look at Fuller House. The "continuation" of an oft-maligned series that was somehow the most popular program in America at one time. It's managed to clock five seasons on Netflix, despite early brutal reviews.
Will the same happen with Pretty Smart, which stars Hannah Montana actress Emily Osment? Well, that's yet to be decided. Netflix hasn't announced whether or not the show will be renewed for a second season, and since the streamer doesn't release the numbers for its shows to the public, it's difficult to know what their next play is.
If reviews from top critics are any indication, it doesn't look like there will be a Season 2 of 'Pretty Smart.'
The Chicago Sun-Times described Pretty Smart as such: "It’s almost as if the showrunners are aiming for a satire of a sitcom — but there’s nothing about the plot points, the dialogue, or the acting styles to indicate that."
The review gets even more brutal: "Everyone on Pretty Smart is so chipper, it’s as if they’re in a cult. And with the exception of the book-smart Chelsea — who just might learn a thing or two about life before all is said and done — they’re all really, really dumb."
However, Netflix doesn't seem to be pretending that Pretty Smart is a paragon of writing or performance excellence, even joking about "the plot" points fans enjoy watching from the show. And that plot point is, of course, one of the characters, a personal trainer, walking around without a shirt.
Despite the litany of negative reviews the show has received, there do seem to be folks who genuinely enjoy the show and want to see a second season.
What do you think? Would you want to see more of Pretty Smart? Or are you pretty tired of sitcoms that don't really tell a joke but cue a laugh track to try and convince you that something hilarious actually occurred?