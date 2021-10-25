Season 2 of 'Locke & Key' Arrived on Netflix Recently — When Can We Expect Season 3 to Drop?

Season 2 of Locke & Key ended on quite the cliffhanger — as the title of the Season 2 finale, "Cliffhanger," suggests — and fans of the show have been busy trying to figure out what might happen to the Locke kids next.

Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) resuscitated a British daredevil named Captain Frederick Gideon, who already caused ruckus a few centuries ago. He is now ready to give another shot to pure and unmediated destruction.

Bode used the Memory Key on Nina (Darby Stanchfield) in the Season 2 finale — which implies that she will have some strange experiences in store in Season 3. Tyler (Connor Jessup), on the other hand, refused to pick up the key.

He might have to kick off Season 3 as a completely new man, free of the beautiful memories he once shared with his late girlfriend, Jackie Veda (Genevieve Kang) . On the flipside, Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Gabe (Griffin Gluck) seem to be over for good.

Darby, Emilia, and Jackson Robert Scott, the actor playing Bode, are just some of the stars who will likely resume their roles in Season 3. They will be joined by Kevin Durand, who is bound to deliver a goosebump-inducing portrayal of Captain Frederick Gideon, and Hallea, who plays Eden. Netflix has yet to announce the Season 3 release date.

Season 2 of Locke & Key is available on Netflix now.