Season 2 of 'Locke & Key' Arrived on Netflix Recently — When Can We Expect Season 3 to Drop?By Leila Kozma
Oct. 25 2021, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
The first news about a TV series exploring the rare adventures of Nina Locke and her three mischievous children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, started to emerge in 2010 — when Fox put in a pilot order for Locke & Key.
The ambitious drama-thriller got scrapped eventually, but it wasn't left to gather dust for too long. Netflix put in a series order for a new adaptation of Joe Hill's cult-classic comic book series in 2018. Season 2 arrived on Netflix recently — what about Season 3?
So, will there be a Season 3 of 'Locke & Key'?
Season 2 of Locke & Key arrived on Netflix on Oct. 22, 2021, and some fans have already binged their way through the 10 new episodes. Starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, and the likes, Season 2 of the show captures the latest adventures of the Locke kids and their closest friends ... and not-so-friendly acquaintances.
Having won the battle against Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), they will now have to gear up and prepare for the fight against an even more devilish opponent, Captain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand).
Fortunately for die-hard fans, Netflix has already greenlit the show for Season 3. The streaming platform announced its decision to greenlight the next batch of episodes in December 2020, when the filming of Season 2 was still underway.
The shooting of Season 2 began in September 2020 in Ontario, Canada. It wrapped in the spring of 2021. Meanwhile, the filming of Season 3 kicked off in May 2021, reportedly concluding in September 2021. In other words, the show might already be in post-production.
What's there to know about the plot, the cast, and the release date?
Season 2 of Locke & Key ended on quite the cliffhanger — as the title of the Season 2 finale, "Cliffhanger," suggests — and fans of the show have been busy trying to figure out what might happen to the Locke kids next.
Eden Hawkins (Hallea Jones) resuscitated a British daredevil named Captain Frederick Gideon, who already caused ruckus a few centuries ago. He is now ready to give another shot to pure and unmediated destruction.
Bode used the Memory Key on Nina (Darby Stanchfield) in the Season 2 finale — which implies that she will have some strange experiences in store in Season 3. Tyler (Connor Jessup), on the other hand, refused to pick up the key.
He might have to kick off Season 3 as a completely new man, free of the beautiful memories he once shared with his late girlfriend, Jackie Veda (Genevieve Kang). On the flipside, Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Gabe (Griffin Gluck) seem to be over for good.
Darby, Emilia, and Jackson Robert Scott, the actor playing Bode, are just some of the stars who will likely resume their roles in Season 3. They will be joined by Kevin Durand, who is bound to deliver a goosebump-inducing portrayal of Captain Frederick Gideon, and Hallea, who plays Eden. Netflix has yet to announce the Season 3 release date.
Season 2 of Locke & Key is available on Netflix now.