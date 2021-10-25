Tyler Accidentally Kills [SPOILER] in Season 2, Episode 9 of 'Locke & Key'

Tyler and Duncan (Aaron Ashmore), Rendell's younger brother, create the Alpha Key to exorcise the demon that has taken possession of Jackie's body — only for the whole project to backfire miserably. For a second, it looks as though their efforts have been successful, but Jackie ultimately dies as a direct result of the experiment.

Season 2 poses serious complications for Kinsey too, who continues to nurse romantic feelings for ambitious filmmaker Scot Cavendish (Petrice Jones) while also pursuing a strange relationship with Gabe (aka Dodge).

Things turn around between them by the end of Season 2, with Kinsey successfully deceiving the malicious Gabe in the Season 2 finale. She jumps off a clip before snatching up his much-cherished crown. She then spends some time in the company of Scot.

Elsewhere, Tyler decides to move to Boston for college. He passes up the chance to use the Memory Key, letting his memories atrophy once he turns 18 years old. He seems to have little interest left in preserving the glorious past now that Jackie is gone.

Season 2 of Locke & Key is available on Netflix now.