Logan Bruno Is Mary Anne's Love Interest on Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club'

From Kristy Brewer 's (Sophie Grace) struggles to adapt to life with a stepfather, to Stacey McGill's (Shay Rudolph) parents' marital problems, to Mary Anne Spier's (Malia Baker) changes in her romantic life, there's a lot happening with the 8th grade class at Stoneybrook Middle School.

The second season of The Baby-Sitters Club launched on Netflix on Oct. 11, and viewers can finally see more from the various members of the the childcare group.

Who is Logan from The Baby-Sitters Club? Keep reading to learn more about his relationship with Mary Anne, and to find out where you've seen actor Rian McCririck before (hint: on another popular Netflix offering).

The latter member of the BSC forges a romantic connection with Logan Bruno (Rian McCririck) in Season 2. As their relationship status changes in the fifth episode, so does the lighthearted nature of their connection.

Who is Logan Bruno from 'The Baby-Sitters Club'?

The teen character made several appearances on The Baby-Sitters Club in the first season, but his role expanded in Season 2 as he forged a connection with Mary Anne. In the fifth episode of Season 2, "Mary Anne and the Great Romance," Logan asks the BSC member to be his girlfriend by offering her a heart bracelet less than a week before Valentine's Day. This change in her romantic status makes Mary Ann the first member in the group to have a boyfriend.

Though Mary Anne is happy to be with Logan after a long will-they-won't-they flirtationship, she initially struggles to strike the right balance between spending time with him, and with making her friends a priority as well. She becomes even more uncertain when she joins Logan at a couples-only table at school. The other pairs speak in unison and they seem to have it all together. This makes Mary Anne feel like her relationship with Logan has changed too much — and that they can't compete.

Mary Anne is so nervous about navigating life with a boyfriend that she even invites her dad and his girlfriend (aka Dawn's mom) to join her Valentine's Day date with Logan at a fancy restaurant. Afterwards, Logan and Mary Anne decide to remove any and all labels from their relationship (much to her dad's likely relief).

Malia Baker, who plays Mary Anne, discussed the shift in her on-screen relationship with Logan with Refinery 29.. "I was really hoping it wasn't going to happen," the actress said about the boyfriend storyline. "When I first booked the role I thought, 'Oh maybe they'll block that out and focus on the friends in the club.' Then I met the actor who plays Logan, Rian McCririck, and it was like, 'Oh shoot.' We hadn't gotten the script yet, so I spent a full week trying to figure out what was going to happen."

The actress shared that she and Rian had their first kisses with each other on the show. "This was both of our first kiss ever and it happened on camera, so that was pretty nerve-wracking, but it ended up being totally fine," she added.