International Harry Potter Day Is Celebrated on May 2 — Why Is That Date Significant? Each year, International Harry Potter Day is celebrated on May 2. This date was chosen as it marks an important anniversary in the series. By Kelly Corbett May 2 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

If you are a fan of the Harry Potter book series, you are likely aware that May 2 is regarded as International Harry Potter Day. It is a holiday celebrated across the globe that is dedicated to honoring the series by British author J.K. Rowling as well as all things associated with the wizarding world.

As a refresher, the Harry Potter book series–turned–movie franchise follows a young orphan boy named Harry Potter, who learns on his 11th birthday that he is a wizard. Harry's life is then changed forever as he is sent to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he learns magic and discovers more about his family history.

Source: Getty Images 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling

With his new friends Ron and Hermione by his side, Harry is determined to fight the series' antagonist, Lord Voldemort, who killed his parents and wants to gain power over the wizarding world. Some fans have been wondering why May 2 was the date chosen to honor the Harry Potter series. We've got the reason below.

Why is Harry Potter Day celebrated on May 2nd?

International Harry Potter Day is celebrated each year on May 2 as the Battle of Hogwarts took place on this date in 1998. Not only is it the anniversary of the battle, but it is the anniversary of Voldemort's death as he was finally defeated during this battle. Former Prime Minister David Cameron is the person who dubbed May 2 as Harry Potter Day in 2012.