Why Is Ministerzay Walking From Philly to California? His Mission Is to Help out Teens "Our mission is to equip them with practical skills and real world opportunities." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 15 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ministerzay

Entrepreneur and Twitch streamer Ministerzay has always been revered by followers for his giving spirit. Known for being a Philadelphia community advocate and the founder and CEO of the clothing line Stay Humble Stay Hungry, the entrepreneur has used his platform to give back to the community and inspire the younger generation to make better choices.

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Fans who follow the streamer know that he initially started selling clothing because he was unable to finish college. Like many youths, many families are unable to pay for the growing cost of college education, which has led many people to explore different avenues to achieve success. So, with his platform and his Faith Walk, he’s determined to uplift the masses.

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Why is Ministerzay walking from Philly to California?

According to Ministerzay’s GoFundMe, the purpose of the walk from Philly to California is to raise funds to build his own university, titled HMBL University.

“I want to create opportunities for teens who are facing the same barriers I once did,” the GoFundMe reads. “That’s why I’m launching HMBL University and the HMBL Summer Camp, a trade-based program designed for high school graduates who may not have the resources or desire to attend college, but still deserve a real shot at success. Our mission is to equip them with practical skills and real-world opportunities.”

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After his experience of not finishing school, it’s important for Ministerzay to show teens that there are multiple ways to achieve success. Through the school’s program, teens will have access to multiple resources, including trade certifications in HVAC and medical technology.

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Additionally, he shares that life skills programs will be available, so teens can learn everything from budgeting and financial literacy to sewing and many other skills.

“We’re also committed to expanding their worldview by taking select students on life-changing trips to the motherland, exposing them to new cultures and possibilities beyond their environment,” the GoFundMe reads.

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Ministerzay says that the money raised will go towards “securing a building, purchasing equipment, developing curriculum, hiring staff, covering utilities, providing student materials, and funding annual educational trips.” The GoFundMe goal is set at $200,000. As of this writing, he has received over $26,000 in donations.

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Isaiah Thomas has been documenting his Faith Walk from Philly to California.

Since late March 2026, Ministerzay, aka Isaiah Thomas, has been documenting his Faith Walk journey on social media. On March 27, 2026, he posted a video on Instagram showing him starting his walk from Philly to California, a distance of approximately 3,000 miles.

“I got a broken shoulder, a fractured rib, and bones in my spine,” Isaiah said. “I was just in a car accident months ago, and I’m out here carrying 100 pounds.”

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His mission has been a hot topic on social media. As a result, many people are rallying behind Isaiah’s cause and encouraging others to support him.