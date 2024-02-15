Home > Gaming > Twitch The News of YouTuber Twomad's Death Generated Mixed Reactions On Feb. 13, 2024, Twomad was found dead in his residence. Twomad's death hasn't stopped his harshest critics from calling out his past behavior. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 15 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/twomad

These days, "popular streamer" and "controversy" tend to go hand in hand. No matter what games you're playing or how popular your content becomes, there's almost always a catch to it as these content creators are accused of or exposed for behavior considered to be controversial, problematic, or even criminal. It's enough to cast doubt on almost any streamer lest they be outed for such activity at a moment's notice. The same can be said for Muudea Sedik aka Twomad, even upon his death.

The 24-year-old streamer gained popularity on YouTube and Twitch as he played games like Fortnite and Overwatch. He also posted several online skits and commentary videos to the tune of over 2 million subscribers. On Feb. 13, 2024, Twomad was found dead in his residence. However, Twomad's sudden passing hasn't stopped his harshest critics from calling out his past behavior. But why does everyone hate Twomad anyway? Let's break it down.

Why does everyone seem to hate Twomad?

Twomad was known for his gaming streams and various spin-off channels, but he was equally as infamous for online feuds and allegations lobbied against him. Back in 2019, he posted a parody video in which he mocked K-pop fans and popular K-pop bands like BTS using racist rhetoric and commentary. The video was met with immense backlash from K-pop fans, who proceeded to flood Twomad's social media with hateful messages in turn. He even claimed to have received a lawsuit from BTS for the video.

Naturally, Twomad's controversies don't end there. Online, he once asked his younger fans to send him their Zoom passwords for online classes so that he could crash in on the sessions during the initial COVID-19 pandemic. Later in 2022, he was arrested during a Six Flags visit for trespassing and unruly behavior at the park.

Things get even worse in 2023. On June 23, he tweeted about allegedly having a girlfriend. However, the picture he tried to use as proof was a picture of a 16-year-old trans girl named Brianna Ghey who had been murdered in a hate crime several months prior. Shortly after that on June 24, Twitter user GlocksGoldi posted screenshots of a Discord conversation between herself and Twomad, accusing the YouTuber of sexual assault. Although Twomad denied these claims at the time, more screenshots were revealed.

how it feels logging on to see twomad died pic.twitter.com/Xgnnjec4ps — xlanicy (@crazydog1435) February 14, 2024

These major events earned Twomad plenty of haters throughout his career, which may just explain the divisive reaction that the internet gave upon learning of his death. On Feb. 13, 2024, Twomad was found unresponsive in his home after LAPD authorities went in for a welfare check. He hadn't been heard from for several days leading up to the discovery. Several drugs were also found on the scene, suggesting that he may have died from an overdose.