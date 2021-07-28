Discord Is Working on a Fix for Your Blurry PFP

While the app is often compared to Slack, Discord allows users to communicate through messages, file sharing, and voice and video calls. It's become increasingly popular as an alternative messaging platform.

For many gamers, Discord has been a popular server to communicate with friends and others who share your same interests with. GameStop recently started its own Discord server in an attempt to connect more gamers together (though it quickly devolved into a chaos of memes about stocks).

Is there a reason the profile photos on Discord aren't clear right now? Here's why they're not working, and the best avenues to fix it.

Recently, many users are finding that their profile pictures on Discord are blurry. While it's not always important that you have the clearest profile picture, for many this is an increasingly frustrating issue.

Why is your profile picture blurry on Discord?

Many of Discord's users access their servers through its mobile app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. For users who have been using the mobile app, they're finding when they change their profile photo, it often appears blurry. "HELP MY DISCORD PFP LOOKS LIKE IT WAS TSKEN ON A NOKIA BRICK HOW DO I FIX IT," one Twitter user said of the glitch. "WHAT DID DISCORD DO TO MY PFP," another wrote.

changing your pfp on discord be like pic.twitter.com/6JyPfulO7U — normie 𓆏🦔 (@KellytoyDK) July 23, 2021

Your Discord profile picture should be around 128 x 128 pixels and a 1:1 aspect ratio for the best fit. Photos uploaded to the server as your profile picture can only be a maximum file size of 8 MB — though the closer to the maximum, the higher quality your photo will be. If you've made sure your image isn't too small, then your profile picture is likely blurry because of the current bug in the system.

This issue seems to be caused by a bug in the iOS app, and Discord tweeted that it is currently working on a fix. "Just to give you a heads up, this issue with changing/uploading profile pictures on iOS becoming blurry is currently a known issue that is on our team's radar, and I want to reassure you that our team investigating this further and working on a fix," Discord tweeted.

i love how clear my discord pfp is 😫 pic.twitter.com/mlqdgzwXBQ — ☾ rae ! ☁︎ (@beomnabi) July 21, 2021

The company claimed to have released a fix only a couple of days after users initially reported this problem, though many are still claiming to have issues with their profile pictures. It is currently unclear if there is another fix on the way or when it can be expected to roll out.