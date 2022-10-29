'Pit Bulls and Parolees' Has Announced It's Final Season — But Why Is It Ending?

While audiences will no longer be able to watch Pit Bulls and Parolees on Animal Planet, something that has been the norm since 2009, Tia Torres has announced that she will be creating her own network to host the popular show.

One thing fans need to remember is that once the show returns on Torres’ The Rabid Reality network, it will be under a different name due to licensing issues. Torres has decided to rebrand Pit Bulls and Parolees as Life with Underdogs.