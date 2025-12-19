PolyBuzz Lets You Chat with Whatever AI Character You Wish — Why Is It off the App Store? PolyBuzz can be a fun and fulfilling way to play with the characters in your imagination. So, where has it gone? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 19 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @theofficialbabytower

Love it or hate it, AI is here to stay. The world of artificial intelligence has wormed its way into nearly every facet of modern life, from convenience technology like calendars and email responses to more complicated applications like problem-solving, research, and beyond. AI programs are evolving rapidly, managing today what their developers could only dream of yesterday.

Among those AI programs that have rapidly evolved is the PolyBuzz app, which has offered people longing for connection a chance to enjoy free (or paid) private chats with the AI character of their dreams or imagination. So, why is the PolyBuzz app not on the App Store anymore? Here's what we know about the app's departure from the Store and why people are so obsessed with it to begin with.

Why is PolyBuzz not on the App Store?

PolyBuzz is an AI chat platform that allows users to chat with characters from around the world and throughout a myriad of fictional worlds. You can have a friendly or steamy chat with everyone from K-Pop stars in the real world to characters from the Hazbin Hotel universe and beyond. It's not the only app like this, but it has captured the infatuation of Gen Z.

So, why did the app suddenly disappear from the App Store? Unfortunately, there's not a very clear answer. It appears that the app still has a presence in the store in the form of a digital footprint, Trends Mask reports, but it appears to be under restriction or ban in many places, leading to confusion and frustration among app users.

The regulation of AI programs, especially as it pertains to copyright, has been a murky gray area, with legal questions abounding and few answers forthcoming. So, it could be something that the app store is hashing out based on regional laws and/or Apple, or it could be due to a technical issue that they're handling. For now, all players can do is wait, hope, and perhaps log in to the program through a browser.

PolyBuzz has created a world of social options for people longing for connection.

If all you're doing is chatting to an AI robot, why is it so popular? The answer is likely very complex. And also very relatable. While studies relating to the omnipresence of AI as it pertains to mental health are still in progress for the most part, we know one thing: modern society is isolating.

People are longing for connection, and if you've talked to a single person in recent months, you might note that the dating scene is considered a hopeless wasteland for many. So, if you're looking for connection, you might not care overly much if that connection is a real human or just a fair approximation of one. On TikTok, PolyBuzz's outage sparked video after video of panicked and upset users wondering when their characters would return.

