Radar Disappeared From The Weather Channel App — What’s Going on and How to Fix It "Radar quit working during a storm in my area. Been frustrated with the app all day." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 30 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: The Weather Channel

A key feature of the Weather Channel app disappeared from people’s phones at the end of May 2025, leaving a lot of folks scrambling for answers. The radar feature, and some other tools for certain users, were suddenly gone, with no warning at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Usually, the radar feature sits in the app’s bottom panel and shows a weather timeline for the day, so you know exactly when it’ll rain or snow and when it’ll clear up. It’s pretty handy since it helps you plan ahead and avoid getting caught in those annoying rain bursts. Needless to say, folks have become very reliant on it, so when it vanished, people got pretty worried. Here's what's going on with the Weather Channel app and a quick fix some users say has helped them get the feature restored.

What happened to the Weather Channel app?

At the end of May 2025, the Weather Channel app started glitching, specifically, the radar feature just disappeared out of nowhere. Several folks took to Reddit to vent their frustration, with one user exclaiming, "It’s freaking gone!"

Article continues below advertisement

It would appear, though, that the radar feature disappeared due to an app update. Many Reddit users reported that once they allowed the update to install, the radar reappeared in the bottom panel. Often, when an app starts acting up, like crashing, losing access to certain features, or not allowing you to update to your current location, it’s usually a sign it needs updating.

Comment

byu/Nates94 from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

Article continues below advertisement

So, when you start noticing the app is acting up, just head to your phone’s app store and search for The Weather Channel app. If an update is available, install it. Reddit user @Slight_Paranoia shared, "Just went to the app store and there was a 1.8 MB update ... Radar is back now," while @lchunter confirmed, "They just did an update and fixed it."

Comment

byu/Nates94 from discussion

inmildlyinfuriating

Article continues below advertisement

Some Weather Channel app users are complaining they now have to pay for radar.

In the midst of all the commotion on Reddit, with users frustratingly sharing they couldn’t access radar on The Weather Channel app and others chiming in with fixes that worked for them, one person pointed out they were notified they’d now have to pay for radar, specifically $29.99 a year.

Article continues below advertisement

To clear that up a bit, that Redditor was likely referring to premium features tied to The Weather Channel app subscription. The app does still offer a free radar option, but it looks like the premium radar, which is part of the subscription plan, is where the price comes into play.

The paid version seems to offer a more detailed, easy-to-follow timeline showing exactly when rain or snow will start or stop at your precise location. The free version, on the other hand, might just show radar for your general area.