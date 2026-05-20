Why Is NFL Star Rashee Rice in Jail? The Reason May Surprise You The NFL star is currently serving his time at the Dallas County Jail. By Niko Mann Published May 20 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

Fans of NFL player Rashee Rice want to know why he is sitting in a Texas county jail. The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver was sentenced to 30 days inside the Dallas County jail and taken into custody on May 19, 2026, according to the Associated Press. A spokesperson for the Knasa City Chiefs said they were aware of Rashee's sentence.

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“We are aware of the reports and have been in touch with the league office,” said the spokesperson. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy also stated that he was “aware of the report” but declined to comment on the situation. So, why is Rashee in jail?

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Why is Rashee Rice in jail? Here's what we know.

Rashee Rice is in jail for violating the terms of his probation stemming from his car accident on a Dallas highway back in 2024. The NFL star was racing in his Lamborghini Urus against Southern Methodist University wide receiver Teddy Knox and his Corvette, and speeds reached 116 mph before the crash on U.S. Route 75. Seven people were injured, and Rasheed fled from the scene without helping.

He later agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rashee.was sentenced to five years of deferred probation, as well as 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation. The plea allowed for flexibility on the timeframe for serving that jail sentence, and after he tested positive for THC, the deal was enforced.

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The Dallas County DA's office said in a statement that Rashee was taken into custody to begin serving his sentence on May 19 over testing positive for marijuana. "Mr. Rice was taken into custody today in the 194th Judicial District Court for testing positive for THC and ordered to serve the 30 days that he had previously been ordered to serve at a later time, starting today," per ESPN.

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Had Rashee finished the probation before testing positive for THC, the case would have reportedly been dismissed. The NFL star is scheduled to be released from the Dallas County Jail on June 16, and he will miss the Chiefs' upcoming voluntary practices, as well as the team's mandatory minicamp that ends on June 11. The wide receiver reportedly underwent surgery to remove loose debris causing inflammation on his right knee just one week prior to entering the Dallas County Jail.

Rashee Rice:



- pleaded guilty to two felony charges for crashing his Lambo going 120 mph and causing a six-car pileup

- was sentenced to 5 years of probation (which he just violated for smoking weed)

- had a domestic violence case early this year where he was accused of… pic.twitter.com/MuZV6mkwhI — Wild Card Sports (@wildcardnet) May 19, 2026