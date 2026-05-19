Devlin Hodges Net Worth: Did His and Lainey Wilson’s Wedding Ceremony Break the Bank? Wilson called her Ruskin Cave ceremony a "dream" wedding. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 19 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

NFL player Devlin Hodges and country music singer Lainey Wilson made headlines after word broke out about their upcoming marriage. Specifically, how much Wilson wanted to spend on the celebration. All the talk has sparked rumors that Hodges was "sweating" about just how much cash the two of them were going to spend on their reception, and what Hodges's net worth is sitting at now.

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Devlin "Duck" Hodges NFL Quarterback Net worth: $780,000 Birthday: April 12, 1996 From: Kimberly, Ala. Height: 6'1" Weight: 210 lbs High School: Mortimer Jordan College: Samford Played for: Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Ottawa Redblacks (in Canada)

Hodges was best known for taking on QB duties after Ben Roethlisberger was injured. He went undrafted in 2019 but was re-signed by the Steelers' practice squad in the same year. Hodges would go on to be put back on the Steelers practice squad for 2020, and in 2021, he'd join the Los Angeles Rams.

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Source: MEGA

However, that tenure lasted from Jan. 25, 2021, to Aug. 23 of the same year. Afterward, he'd join the Ottawa Redblacks on a three-year contract for the Canadian Football League team. On April 22, 2022, Hodges retired from professional football.

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Following his retirement from the big leagues, Hodges went into real estate; he's currently listed as an agent with Myers Cobb Realtors. His page reads that he's "been very successful in the real estate industry due to all his connections through football, country music, and duck hunting."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @laineywilson

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Additionally, Hodges launched his own personal apparel brand called Club Country Golf, which sells golf shirts, long-sleeve button-ups, hoodies, and hats.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges were married on Sunday, May 10.

The couple exchanged vows at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn. Vogue described the gathering as an "intimate ceremony alongside a cobblestone ledge" situated "at the foot of a waterfall" in the cave. They picked the location after spotting it on a billboard during a drive. Hodges asked her if she wanted to get married there, to which she replied, "Done deal," she told the outlet.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @devlinhodges

Hodges posted pictures of their celebration on Instagram. He rocked a hunter green, three-piece suit, with Wilson wearing a traditional white dress. The pair wore black and white cowboy hats throughout the evening, and additional pictures showed them sharing kisses while enjoying music from a 12-piece jazz ensemble, Rebirth.

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For food, Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up bar provided Cajun dishes for guests who partied in the Ruskin Cave throughout the evening. Wilson gushed about the night: "My absolute dream ceremony. There's a small waterfall flowing down the hill behind the altar and windows."

Lainey Wilson and Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges had the wedding of their dreams and are happy to be honeymooning together at the ACM Awards. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I6GvHXOTth — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 17, 2026 Source: X | @etnow