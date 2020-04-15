This Is the Strange Reason Siri Is Saying 2020 Ends Today

Unemployment is at an all-time high, a global-scale financial crisis is just around the corner, and if this wasn't quite enough, Siri is now predicting that the world might fall apart in less than 24 hours.

Social media users are freaking out because the super-handy voice assistant has been responding to the question of "how long until 2020 ends" by delineating a time frame ranging anywhere from 24 hours to 1 minute. In other words, Siri is saying that 2020 ends today. But why?