Warning: Avoid Saying This to Siri or She’ll Automatically Call 911

To be fair, it’s not actually a glitch; what happens when you say 14 to Siri is intentional. It just doesn’t make sense at face value to us.

See, when you say the number 14 to Siri, your phone is instantly set up to call emergency services. You have 3 seconds to cancel the call before it automatically connects you to the authorities, HITC reports .

Pretty shocking, right? It’s a number that could come up in any conversation, and seems pretty random to us in the U.S.