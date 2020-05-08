BTS-Themed Video Game, 'Superstar' Is Being Discontinued, and Fans Are Devastated

Back in January 2018, South Korean video game company, DALCOMSOFT, teamed up with Big Hit Entertainment, and together, they combined two of life's greatest gifts: video games and BTS. The game, called Superstar, requires players to show off their musical capabilities, and play along to the rhythm of various BTS songs.

Fans of the band and gamers alike are totally heartbroken to hear that BTS-themed video game, Superstar, is officially shutting down for good — stay tuned for everything we know regarding its unfortunate discontinuation.

Gamers aren't entirely sure why the game is shutting down, but based on the game's Twitter account , it seems as though the program was consistently experiencing bugs and glitches. It most likely isn't shutting down due to lacking subscriptions, however, because fans seem to be absolutely devastated right now.

The creators behind Superstar took to Twitter on Thursday, May 7 to notify its players that the beloved mobile app was unfortunately shutting down after only two years. The game somewhat resembled a mobile version of Guitar Hero, and according to Republic World, subscribers will only be able to play BTS Superstar through June 23.

me thinking superstar bts was just updating and finally adding mots7 vs me when i realized they were shutting down pic.twitter.com/T0x80bbFW0

Check out what fans had to say about the video game's unexpected shutdown below — clearly, this news comes as a major disappointment for many, but there's no doubt in our minds we can get through this together.

Sad ARMYs have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow regarding Superstar's permanent discontinuation — while the game was only available for two years, the music was incredible, and players had made tremendous progress. Others were looking forward to the app's rumored updates, before they realized it was shutting down for good. Someone even created a petition to keep it up and running.

On the flip side, some fans think there might be another BTS game on the way.

Although Superstar's unexpected shut down has truly shaken the BTS ARMY, rumor has it that Big Hit Entertainment might be releasing a new game. While the record label hasn't announced anything yet, some fans have an inkling that the reason for its discontinuation might be slightly attributed to the fact that Big Hit has a new BTS game coming.

Dedicated ARMYs have taken to Twitter to express their hopeful predictions regarding a new game, and our fingers are crossed they're onto something — surviving the coronavirus lockdowns without a BTS game would be truly unthinkable for so many bored fans.

What if they are closing superstar BTS to release this game? BECAUSE IM STILL WAITING pic.twitter.com/CWcvehynsF — 𝖱𝗎𝗋𝗎⁷ (*'▽'*) ᵇᵗˢ ⟭⟬ (@kookieswithtea) May 7, 2020

what is this?!?! AN ALTERNATIVE FOR SUPERSTAR BTS?!? pic.twitter.com/J843P5RdrS — Ｃｈａ⁷ ✚✶𖧵⁵ (@imschasht) May 7, 2020

I smell SUPERSTAR BIGHIT on the way 🤩#SuperStarBTS pic.twitter.com/HLJH4KvZVy — +✶𖧵 cara ĸaмa ⁷⁺⁵ ⁽ᶜᵒᵐᵐᶦˢˢᶦᵒⁿ⁾ (@S003IN) May 7, 2020