Why Is Tana Mongeau quitting 'Cancelled' Podcast? For Now, She's Keeping 'Not Loveline' Tana and Brooke started butting heads, and seem to be eager to end their contracts. By Ivy Griffith Published June 13 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET

When Tana Mongeau became famous, it was the early days of the internet influencers. Although the origins of her fame are a little murky, we know that she rose to prominence during the era of PewDiePie, Markiplier, and others. Over time, she found that the podcast format worked for content, and she co-hosted Cancelled and Not Loveline with Brooke Schofield and Trish Paytas, respectively.

But in June 2025, Tana announced that she was quitting the Cancelled podcast, while keeping the Not Loveline podcast alive for the time being. But why is she quitting? Here's what we know about the controversy that led Cancelled to go up in flames.

Why is Tana Mongeau quitting the 'Cancelled' podcast?

As co-hosts of Cancelled, Tana and Brooke have dipped their toes into their fair share of controversy. The podcast really reached new highs of popularity after Brooke spilled the tea on her relationships with exes Matt Rife and Clinton Kane. However, a controversy arose which caused many fans to boycott the show, and ultimately put its future in the "uncertain" category.

Tana and Brooke forged ahead and continued doing their best, but it seems as though the end has come. While their podcast was on its European tour, the two publicly butted heads and seemed to be frustrated with one another, verbalizing their issues on a May episode. Then on June 10, 2025, Tana indicated to Logan Paul that the show was being shuttered, but perhaps only for awhile.

Tana explained to Paul that she was no longer the chaotic younger woman that she was when the podcast started, and that they have different visions on what the podcast should be. While speaking with Brooke on the Cancelled podcast, she expanded her thoughts on the matter and shared that neither of them are in the same place they once were.

Tana mused, "I am getting in this place where I am, like, really awaiting the ending of this contract for my peace. Like, realizing that this is the final outlier in my peace era, which is so unfortunate.” So while yes, the show is ending, her comment to Paul suggests that there may be room for a future collaboration. Creative differences may be a polite way to explain why the two have called their collab quits.

Here's what happened with that 'Cancelled' controversy.

Luckily for fans, Tana is keeping her Not Loveline podcast going with Trish, at least for now. Which suggests that it's not just about podcasting, it's about her partnership with Brooke that's causing Cancelled to be shut down, at least for now.

And there may be a very good reason for that. In 2024, old tweets on X (formerly Twitter) resurfaced of Brooke saying racist and homophobic things, which Tana condemned on social media.

The posts, which Mirror reports occurred between 2012 and 2016, included comments that were in support of President Donald Trump and in defense of George Zimmerman, who infamously shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. In one post, Brooke, who was 16 at the time, wrote, "Guarantee if Zimmerman shot a white guy this wouldn’t even be a story. NEWS FLASH THIS WASN’T A CRIME OF RACISM IT WAS SELF DEFENSE."

Brooke later apologized, explaining to fans, "I feel the same way about them that you do. I think they’re so disturbing, they’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting." She added that although she was young, it "doesn't matter" because the tweets were "horrible."