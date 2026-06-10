Why Texas Tech Is Facing A Boycott After Brendan Sorsby’s Return "We are not scheduling [Texas Tech] moving forward." By Darrell Marrow Published June 10 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@texastech

Texas Tech got its quarterback back, but the Red Raiders may have started a new problem in the process. The school is now at the center of a college football scandal after a Texas judge cleared star quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play during the 2026 season.

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Now, some schools are talking about boycotting Texas Tech. Others have already decided they do not want to schedule the Red Raiders in the future. Schools are pushing back because they believe Texas Tech should not play a quarterback who admitted to betting on sports, including bets connected to his former team.

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Why is Texas Tech being boycotted?

Texas Tech is being boycotted because some athletic leaders believe the school crossed a line by continuing to support Brendan’s return after the NCAA ruled him ineligible. Georgia and Nebraska have reportedly told their athletic departments not to schedule Texas Tech in future non-conference games in any sport. "We are not scheduling [Texas Tech] moving forward," Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen told CBS Sports.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks also criticized the situation. He wrote that integrity means holding a program accountable when things go wrong, not running to court to get around the rules. "True integrity means holding your program accountable when things go wrong, not buying custom legislation or running to a local courtroom to bypass the rules," Josh wrote.

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The Big Ten is also expected to discuss whether it should create a league-wide mandate against scheduling Texas Tech. Meanwhile, the Big 12 has held conversations about the fallout because Texas Tech is one of its own members. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the ruling has major consequences for college athletics.

The concern is that if Brendan can play after betting on sports, including his own team, critics believe the NCAA’s enforcement power takes a major hit. They also worry other athletes could use courts to challenge discipline in the future. That would put schools, conferences and the NCAA in a messy legal blender every time a major player faces punishment.

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Source: Wikimedia Commons

What has Texas Tech said?

Texas Tech has stood behind Brendan, but the school has framed its support around recovery, mental health, and proportional punishment. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said Texas Tech does not believe Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility.

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“As we have said before, we do not believe that the circumstances of Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility,” Kirby said, per WTOP. “As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court’s order.”