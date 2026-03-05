Why Is The Bear Ending? Jamie Lee Curtis Says Season 5 Will Be the Show’s Final Chapter 'The Bear' became a cultural phenomenon. Now reports say Season 5 could mark the end of Carmy’s story. By Darrell Marrow Published March 5 2026, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: FX

After five seasons on FX, The Bear appears to be coming to an end. FX debuted the series in June 2022, and it quickly became a hit. The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, an acclaimed chef who returns to Chicago after the death of his brother, Michael. Carmy takes over the family’s struggling Italian beef sandwich shop and tries to rebuild both the restaurant and himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Since its debut, the show has dropped seasons in binge-ready batches. Season 1 premiered on June 23, 2022, followed by Season 2 on June 22, 2023. Season 3 arrived on June 26, 2024, and Season 4 premiered on June 25, 2025. FX renewed The Bear for a fifth season in July 2025. Now, fans are saddened by the news that the show may be coming to an end.

Source: FX

Article continues below advertisement

Why is ‘The Bear’ ending?

The clearest explanation is that the creative team appears ready to wrap the story while the show is still at its peak. One of the most direct voices saying that publicly is Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis, who plays Carmy and Sugar’s mother, Donna Berzatto, has repeatedly suggested that Season 5 will serve as the final chapter. “Everybody's confirmed the show is ending,” Jamie told Access Hollywood. “I don't understand why that's such a, unless I'm going to get a call from all the people saying, 'You just told.'"

Jamie later doubled down on her assertion in a February Instagram post. “FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FX on Hulu

‘The Bear’ has a natural ending.

Without diving too far into spoilers, Season 4 ends in a way that could serve as a natural stopping point for Carmy’s story. The season hints at him stepping away from the restaurant and planning to sign over his stake. While that moment is not an official confirmation that the show is ending, it does add fuel to the growing speculation. And while fans are hoping for an expansion to the The Bear universe, no plans have been announced for a spinoff. However, FX chairman John Landgraf has left the door open for whatever the creators want to do next.