The NFL Wears Army Green as Part of a Large Campaign — What Does It Symbolize?

"We are grateful for the men and women serving in our armed forces," Roger Goodell mentioned.

The road to the Super Bowl has the entire NFL working towards the biggest game of the season. However, the league knows how to draw attention beyond the action that takes place in the field. Attentive fans might have noticed that Week 9 introduced a change of wardrobe for many players and coaches.

Why are people around the NFL wearing army green? Here's what we know about the campaign with a purpose that arrives in the middle of the regular season.

Why is the NFL wearing army green?

The NFL wears army green as part of its Salute to Service campaign. As the name suggests, the initiative is designed to pay tribute to members of the military. The entire league takes some time to show its respect for those who put their lives on the line to keep the country safe. All 32 teams are involved with the Salute to Service campaign. The league launched army green merchandise for every team, available for fans to become part of the sentiment.

The kickoff for the campaign is designed to arrive just in time for Nov.11, which is Veterans Day in the United States. Beyond the merchandise available for purchase, stadiums across the league are decorated for the occasion. An official statement from the NFL establishes that Salute to Service "represents the NFL’s unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families."

The money generated through the merchandise related to the campaign goes straight to organizations such as the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the United Service Organizations, and the Pat Tillman Foundation. As of the 2025 season, Salute to Service has earned more than $75 million.

The NFL presents the Salute to Service Award every year

The Salute to Service campaign by the NFL also gives out an award, in collaboration with the United States Automobile Association (via the NFL's website). The Salute to Service Award "recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff, and alumni who make exceptional efforts to honor and support military and veteran communities," according to the league. The three finalists who compete for the prestigious award are determined by football fans, who can vote for their favorite candidate online.

Some of the people who have won the Salute to Service Award in the past include George Kittle, Joe Cardona, and Ron Rivera. The fact that players are not the only league members eligible for the award opens up plenty of possibilities for everyone involved. The NFL is ready for the 2025 edition of the contest. The league announced that Trenton Simpson, Luke Rhodes, and Brady Russell are some of the nominees that fans will be able to choose from.